Antim: Salman Khan Wraps Up The Shooting Of Mahesh Manjrekar's Gangster Film In Just 60 Days

After wrapping up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan dived into the shooting of Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming flick Antim in the first week of December last year. The film has the superstar essaying the role of a Sikh cop who is pitted against Aayush Sharma's character of a gangster.

Antim has been shot extensively in Pune, Mumbai, the outskirts of the city, Mahabaleshwar and some chunk on sets at Filmcity, over a period of 60 days, before the film's team finally called it a wrap. According to a news portal, Salman finished shooting for Antim in just 60 days.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "This is easily among the fastest that Salman has completed a film's shoot in last 10 years. Of the total 60 days, he has shot for approximately 30 to 35 days, and some patchwork of a couple of days still remains which will be done in the due course of time."

The source further continued, "Aayush underwent a complete makeover for the film to get into a battle royale with Salman. With Antim, Mahesh has revisited his forte of making gangster drama's, riding high on intensity."

Buzz is that South actress Pragya Jaisal has been roped in to play Salman Khan's love interest in the film. Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makwana plays the other leading lady in the film. Meanwhile, a few days ago, the makers unveiled the first look of Aayush Sharma's character named Rahuliya from the film. Reportedly, Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

With this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial getting into the post-production stage, Salman Khan is now gearing up to begin work on his upcoming projects.

"It's going to be back-to-back shoots of Pathan and Tiger 3 for Salman. He has an extended cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan film, playing Tiger and has allotted 12 to 15 days to can his portions. On wrapping that up, he moves on to Tiger 3 from March," the Pinkvilla report further quoted the same source as saying.

Speaking about releases, Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is expected to hit the big screens on Eid this year.

