Antim: The Final Truth FIRST REVIEW Out; Salman Khan's Fans Need To Read It Right Away

Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., November 26, 2021, and we are here with its first review. Antim marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan and his actor- brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hence, audience are quite curious to watch what the duo has to offer in the film.

A netizen named Akshay Gupte caught the screening of Antim in Brisbane and wrote, "Just finished watching #Antim here in Brisbane Australia, the movie is a sure shot blockbuster 4.5 stars out of 5, Mahesh Manjerkar does full justice to Mulshi pattern and makes a remarkable film. Auysh Sharma delivers a powerful performance, @BeingSalmanKhan is magnificent🧨👏."

He further wrote, "Watched #Antim at Event Cinemas Chermside Brisbane, film industry now has a great actor in the form of Auysh Sharma, Mahesh Bhau mastach direction, story ani Screenplay! Maja ali...jabardast!!!"

Another film critic Rahul Verma tweeted, "Reports coming in from Dubai that #SalmanKhan 's role in the film is one of the most powerful in his career . Its of 52-53mins with full of intense and swag! #Antim."

Meanwhile, the advance booking of Antim has begun and the buzz of the movie is tremendous. Reports suggest that if reviews work in favour of Antim then, it might become the highest grosser of 2021.

Antim, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana, is a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.