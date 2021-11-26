Antim: The Final Truth Twitter Review: Did Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma-Starrer Impress The Audience?
One of the most awaited films of the year Antim: The Final Truth is finally releasing in theatres today, and we are here with its Twitter review. Some early moviegoers managed to watch the film at its special screening and they made sure to share their quick review on the film. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.
Let's see what do netizens have to say about Antim...
@JaeyGajeraIndia
"#ANTIM is CAPTIVATING! Remarkable Action Performed by @BeingSalmanKhan & Aayush Rating: ****½"
@ppritam009
"A
good
watch.
@BeingSalmanKhan
bhai
as
Rajveer
Singh
will
be
loved
by
one
and
all.
Aayush
has
done
really
good
work
as
Rahuliya.
Ek
achhi
movie
dekhoge
tum.
You
will
watch
one
of
the
best
performance
of
@BeingSalmanKhan. A well made film. @manjrekarmahesh is really a good director. Every character has done amazing work. Aayush justified his role as Rahuliya ... BACKGROUND SCORE AND KOI TOH AAYEGA."
@being_battalion
"#AntimReview: 1) Salman Khan - Extraordinary 2) Background music - Extraordinary 3) "Koi to Aayega" - Beyond Everything. These 3 things takes the entire film to an all together different level. Some scenes reminds you of #KGF. Interval block & Climax are excellent. 3/5 HIT.
@HimeshhMankad
"#AntimReview - SUPERB @manjrekarmahesh has done a WONDERFUL job Directing this movie! #SalmanKhan is just FIRST-CLASS, he perfectly portrayed a badass cop like Rajveer Singh! #AayushSharma & #MahimaMakwana have both done a brilliant job! Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐"
@Mukhtiarkhan678
"#AntimReview - Worth watch...A well made movie that neutrals will also like..Salman bhai in top form nd aayush really surprised..i really liked the movie..good direction by mahesh sir..."
@JaiHind59310654
"#OneWordReview .... #AntimReview Disappointed. I do not understand anything where story is going totally waste of time and money, #SalmanKhan failed again and couldn't give impact of his presence #AyushSharma is little bit good hope for the best .. Rating - ⭐½."
@NishitShawHere
"Jo bhi ho yaar, #SalmanKhan ko Big Screen pe dekhne ka maza hi alag hai, especially with #AntimTheFinalTruth BGM."
Salman
Khan
Confirms
Antim:
The
Final
Truth
Belongs
To
Him,
Not
Aayush
Sharma
Going by the early reviews, one can assume that Salman's fans are elated to see the superstar's entry in the film and they can't stop boasting about the same. Apart from Salman's introduction scenes, many netizens also boasted about Antim's background music. It is to be seen how critics react to the film.
