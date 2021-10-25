Antim Trailer Launch: Director Mahesh Manjrekar Says He Acted In The Film Because Of Salman Khan

The highly anticipated trailer of Antim: The Final Truth has been launched by the makers and it has taken the internet by storm. Earlier today, superstar Salman Khan graced the trailer launch of his film along with director Mahesh Manjrekar, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. All the stars shared their experience of working on the film along with some interesting information related to the film.

Mahesh Manjrekar said that Salman Khan will be seen in a completely different style in this film. Mahesh, who will even be seen acting in the film, also said that he prefers not to act in the films he directs, but Salman Khan convinced him to make an exception with Antim.

The 55-year-old, who previously co-starred in many films with Salman like Wanted, Dabangg and Dabangg 3, told the reporters, "I prefer not to act in films I direct, because you can't see yourself act, you can't say ok (to your own shot), you don't know what you have done... It was a nice, beautiful cameo, so I did it... I have known Salman for so many years. He is like a brother to me, we have done so many films together."

Salman, on the other hand, went on to reveal that director Mahesh Manjrekar knew about his urinary bladder cancer diagnosis before Antim: The Final Truth had hit the floors. However, he kept the news under the wraps. Mahesh added, "During Antim, I was diagnosed with cancer, I shot the last portions when I had cancer and was taking chemotherapy. Today, I am happy to tell you all that I am cancer-free."

Mahila Makwana, who will be making her Bollywood foray with Antim, said that she never imagined that she would get a chance to work with big stars like Mahesh sir and Salman Khan. The actress also said that she could not have got a better chance to prove herself and is very happy doing this film.

Aayush Sharma said that he considers Salman Khan as his elder brother and as his idol. On being quizzed about going shirtless in Antim, Aayush said that he had already given up before going shirtless in front of Salman and working with the superstar was a big deal for him.

Antim will hit the theatres worldwide on November 26.