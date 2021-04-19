Anu Aggarwal Opens Up On How She Had A Lonely Life Despite The Success Of Aashiqui

Anu Aggarwal became a household name with the massive success of her debut film Aashiqui which released in 1990. However despite a blockbuster debut, the actress faced several hardships and lived a lonely life in Mumbai.

In a recent interview with a leading tabloid, Anu opened up about her struggle with loneliness despite all the fame. Speaking about how she turned into an overnight star with her debut film, the actress told ETimes, "After the success of Aashiqui, the kind of attention and love I got from the people was overwhelming. I was all by myself in the city as my parents used to stay in Delhi. When I would go out for a swim or dinner, fans would come and take my autograph; people used to stand outside my house to get a glimpse of me. I was not at all prepared for stardom. I didn't know how to react or deal with all of it."

The actress said that post Aashiqui, she was adamant that she will only take up substantial, meaty roles and not those where she is just running around the trees and doing nothing.

Speaking about the turmoil in her personal life despite all the name and fame, Anu told ETimes, "I was also managing a house alone and single. I didn't have sugar daddies. I had a boyfriend, but he was out of the city. And with long-distance, our relationship was getting destroyed. And I was very alone and tough."

The actress said that she decided to try and find work overseas. Anu recalled, "One fine day, I decided to go to Los Angeles as I had been offered a big modelling assignment. When I went there and met them, I asked them if, with my skin colour, they would want me as the main lead. I hear people talk about racism today but 25 years ago, I knew that the girls who were the main leads were all fair. At that time, I was already on the top in my country, so why would I do a side role even if they paid me a lot of money. It's not all about money; eventually, it is also about your position. They named a couple of directors and asked me to meet them, adding that maybe something could come up because they were keen to work with me. I agreed with them and came back to India."

Post returning back to India, Anu started focusing her energies on learning yoga and meditation. In 1999, the actress met with a life-threatening accident, which left her comatose for almost a month.

Anu revealed that she took 'sanyas' after her accident. ETimes quoted as saying, "After the accident, I knew nothing, but I knew my spiritual name. In 2001, I took 'sanyas (renunciation)' and kept my head shaved. I lived with a bag in one hand, in humble surroundings. just studying the mind and human psychology."

The actress revealed that she came back in 2006 and started meeting people. Anu said, "The press stationed outside my house. I would greet them with humility. After the accident, I had forgotten how to apply lipstick too. Soon people started to post my 'before' and 'after' pictures. My no-makeup look pictures went viral. I was so shocked to see so much happening around me. I was trying to get better, and the least the press and the newspapers could have done was keep quiet rather than write stuff and post pictures about me. If they couldn't help me in my recovery, they shouldn't at least say horrible things about me, right?

Looking back at Anu Aggarwal's film career, the actress is notably known for her work in Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui and Rakesh Roshan's King Uncle.

