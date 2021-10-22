Anu Aggarwal Says She Had Just Eight Lines In Aashiqui; 'I Had To Act Through My Eyes'

Anu Aggarwal became an overnight sensation with her debut Bollywood film, Aashiqui. The romantic drama was a massive blockbuster owing to its chartbuster music and Anu's affable chemistry with Rahul Roy. However soon, films took a backseat in her life post a horrifying accident and she turned her attention towards writing.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, the former actress looked back at her journey and recalled how it has been a sort of rollercoaster ride for her.

Aashiqui Actress Anu Aggarwal On Her Horrific Accident: I Was Told I Will Survive For Hardly 3 Years

Anu revealed that she was always inclined towards acting since she was a child. "I was chosen as the best actor in my school in class 8, and acted in a Greek play which required me to perform 12 A4 size sheets long monologue. I did that to an applause, and then formed the dramatic society in my school too. I directed and acted in a play in class 10 as well. It was all my karma, I cannot take any credit for this. Films came my way naturally as well," Aggarwal told the leading daily.

Speaking about the phase after Aashiqui, the actress revealed that she had a lot of film offers coming her way post that movie, but she took her own time in signing them.

Anu was quoted as saying, "It was unheard of. I played such a different girl, and I am so glad I did. I was a social worker before I had started modelling, so for me it was a fresh thing, that a girl got to say this in a film 'main apne pairon pe khada hona chahti hoon' That was one of the eight lines I had in the entire film! I had to act through my eyes, and I thought that was a huge achievement. I had also modelled internationally. It's been a great run."

The 52-year old said that she worked hard to be a single woman and lives her life on her own terms and conditions till date, adding, "Rest of it- success, money, fame just came naturally, it's like it was thrown on my lap!"

Recalling how a serious car accident changed things for her overnight, Aggarwal went on to say, "It was unexpected, like most things are in life. My car spun around 360 degrees, I was in the driver's seat. I went into a coma, and by the time I came out, the doctors thought I wouldn't survive. When the doctors had given up, I started to heal. I was already a yogi before the accident, and learnt how to heal, an alternative yoga therapy. I started to apply it to myself."

Anu said that this incident prompted her to turn author. In 2016, she penned a book, 'Anusual: Memoir Of A Girl Who Came Back From The Dead' and now, she is gearing up for her second book.

"The first one was not my biography that 'I am a star, listen to me', it was a human story. After my near death experience, I realised I had to help people as much as I can. Maximum time of mine is spent on making people's lives better, especially mental health," the tabloid quoted Anu as saying.

Revealing the reason why she cut down on films post her accident, Anu said that she felt that the Hindi film industry could do a lot more, adding that she still gets offers for movies.

"Can you imagine, we make 1000s of films a year, Hollywood makes less than 150. Being huge, why can't we bring out positive films? That's what I felt then. Today, there are a lot of alternative films being made. In that sense, maybe there's a story I may want to do, because the whole scenario has changed, more to my liking than it was then," Anu told the tabloid.

Besides acting and writing books, Anu also runs a foundation which deals with mental health and is also a motivational speaker.