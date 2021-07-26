Anu Malik's Mother Passes Away, Her Grandchildren Armaan Malik And Amaal Mallik Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Ace music composer and singer Anu Malik's mother Bilquis Malik has passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday (July 25). She was admitted to the Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu after suffering a stroke. She was then buried at the Santa Cruz Kabrastan. Her son and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik confirmed the news of her passing away. Her grandchildren, singer Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have taken to their social media handle to mourn her loss.

Singer Armaan Malik shared some endearing throwback videos and pictures with his late grandmother. He also shared a video wherein he can be seen kissing her forehead while she was admitted to the hospital. The singer captioned the same stating, "Lost my best friend today... my Dadi Jaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah, my angel is now with you." Take a look at his post.

Amaal Mallik also shared some throwback pictures and videos with his grandmother. He also shared a beautiful picture of Bilquis Malik posing with her late husband and renowned music director Sardar Malik from their younger days. He captioned the same stating, "It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I'm glad we could make that happen. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never anyone before, nor will there be anyone after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us." Take a look at Amaal's post.

Bilquis Malik was also the sister of noted poet and lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. She had three children namely Anu Malik, Abu Malik and Daboo Malik. She is now survived by her sons along with grandchildren namely Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Aadar Malik, Ada Malik, Anmol Malik and Kashish Malik.