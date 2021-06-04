Anubhav Sinha On Reports Of Kartik's Ouster From Various Films: This Campaign Against Him Seems Concerted

Lately, Kartik Aaryan has been in the news for rumours about his ouster from various Bollywood projects. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently shared his views on this and said that these reports seem like a campaign against the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor as producers do not usually talk about dropping actors from their projects.

The Ra.One director took to his Twitter page and posted, "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet."

See his tweet.

And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryarn seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 3, 2021

Anubhav's tweet comes days after reports floated in the media that the actor has been dropped out of Aanand L Rai's upcoming project and the makers have now approached Ayushmann Khurrana for the same film.

However, later, the Tanu Weds Manu director refuted these reports while speaking with a leading daily and clarified that he never signed any film with the Love Aaj Kal actor. Further, a spokesperson from Aanand L Rai's production house Color Yellow Productions said in a statement, "These are baseless reports. We've met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix-up."

Previously, there were rumours buzzing around that Kartik had been ousted out of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projection Freddie. However, sources in the industry claimed that it was Kartik who exited the film as he was unhappy with the script. Prior to that, Kartik Aaryan was dropped out of Karan Johar's Dostana 2. While the production house had cited that 'professional circumstances' as the reason for Kartik's exit from Karan's production, various other controversial theories floated in media.

As of now, Kartik Aaryan has two upcoming projects, Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reports also state that the actor has also signed Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans' Bollywood directorial debut.