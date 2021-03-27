Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad Bags 17 Major Nominations At One Of The Prestigious Awards!

Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu, created a storm all across with its hard-hitting content and won immense appreciation from the audiences, critics and industry peers alike. Not just that, it became the most talked-about film of 2020 and charted a long run at the theatres.

It's certainly not surprising that the movie, which has left major impact globally, has bagged 17 big nominations at one of the most prestigious awards of Hindi cinema (Filmfare Awards), including Best Film, Best Director -Anubhav Sinha, Best Actor In A Leading Role Female - Taapsee Pannu, Best Actor In A Supporting Role Male - Kumud Mishra, Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Female - Tanvi Azmi, Best Lyrics - Shakeel Azmi - Ek Tukda Dhoop, Best Playback Singer - Male - Raghav Chaitanya - Ek Tukda Dhoop, Best Film Critics, Best Actress Critics - Taapsee Pannu, Best Editing - Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani, Best Sound Design - Kaamod Kharade, Best Cinematography - Soumik Sarmila Mukherjee, Best Background Score - Mangesh Urmila Dhakde, Best Story - Anubhav Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Best Screenplay - Anubhav Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

The nominations for the award ceremony are here and the makers of the critically-acclaimed movie are extremely delighted about the movie bagging not one, two or three but 17 major nominations, setting a new benchmark for any film bagging numerous nominations.

Last year, Anubhav Sinha's directorial venture made India proud at the global level as it bagged two big nominations at 14th Asian Film Awards. Continuing its winning streak, the movie was also bestowed upon not one but five awards at Kyoorius Advertising Awards 2020. The 'World's Most Reported Trailer' Campaign carried out for Thappad won the movie 5 prestigious awards namely 'Direct Response Film', 'Innovation in a digital marketing communication', 'Film advertising interactive films', 'Innovative use to social media' and 'PSA press advertising award'.

