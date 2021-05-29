Anupam Kher Calls Out Journalist For 'Unbelievably Insensitive' Remarks About Wife Kirron's Illness

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media to blast a journalist for implying that he is 'changing his colours' because his wife Kirron Kher has been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh because of her illness. For the unversed, the Main Hoon Na actress was recently diagnosed with blood cancer.

Kher tweeted, "This is how people like @namratazakaria can stoop to any level of degradation. The lady is not only unbelievably insensitive about #Kirron's illness, she also uses this situation to declare her fantasy like a vulture and without giving any proof of her claims. Shame on you."

On May 15, the female journalist had posted on her Twitter handle, "So here's why #AnupamKher is apparently changing colours. It's his wife #KirronKher's illness. It seems she's been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh and make room for someone else. So unfortunate, so #BJP."

See the tweets.

This is how people like @namratazakaria can stoop to any level of degradation. The lady is not only unbelievably insensitive about #Kirron’s illness, she also uses this situation to declare her fantasy like a vulture and without giving any proof of her claims. Shame on you. https://t.co/kJ1st79Qsd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 28, 2021

A few weeks ago, Anupam Kher had reacted to rumours circulating on social media that his wife Kirron had passed away. The Saaransh actor had taken to his Twitter page and posted, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe."

Anupam had also opened up about his wife's health while speaking with Hindustan Times and said "Kirron's health is improving. It's a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can't go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health."

In April this year, the Hum Aapke Hai Koun actor had informed fans about his wife Kirrron's blood cancer diagnosis.