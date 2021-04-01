Anupam Kher Confirms Wife Kirron Kher's Blood Cancer Diagnosis; Actress Undergoing Treatment In Mumbai

Actress-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma also known as blood cancer. Her actor-hubby Anupam Kher confirmed this heartbreaking revelation while speaking with News18. For the unversed, multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell.

The actor confirmed his wife's cancer diagnosis and said, "This is true." However, he didn't divulge any further details on Kirron's health. The news about the Dostana actress suffering from blood cancer first broke in the media when city BJP chief Arun Sood explained the reason behind Kher's prolonged absence in the Parliament.

He said, "People had been going all out to use words like 'missing', 'gumshuda' for Kher. I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai's hospital."

He added, "We have been informed that though she is out of danger, she has to go regularly for her chemotherapy. In one week, she has to visit hospital for two hours and the next week she has to be hospitalised for a night. This is apart from the other treatment that is going on at her place."

Sood further revealed that Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November last year when she was rushed to a government hospital in Chandigarh for her broken arm.

"On November 11 when she was rushed to the hospital in Chandigarh, it wasn't due to a fracture or something that her arm was broken. She too was surprised because she didn't even fall. Later, when her PET scan was done, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm," Sood was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

He further added, "It affects the bone marrow. We are hoping for her quick recovery."

When asked why BJP didn't inform about this when the disease was detected long back, Sood explained, "In fact, many had started hitting below the belt and were using uncharitable words for Kher. So, I spoke to her that though this is something that is personal, yet it was high time that people knew what she was going through. Everyone has the right to take treatment."

"Till the time, MP Kher is undergoing treatment, we are here for the public of Chandigarh as we have been constantly doing. Kher has been and is constantly in touch with us," Indian Express quoted Sood as saying.

With respect to Hindi films, Kirron Kher was last seen in Fawad Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat in 2014.

