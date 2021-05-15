Anupam Kher Donates Oxygen Concentrators & BiPAP Machines To BMC Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Started by actor Anupam Kher, Dr Ashutosh Tewari and Baba Kalyani, the Project Heal India is the joint effort of three organizations working towards a common goal. The present situation of India battling the pandemic is a major concern as help is extended from the entire world to our nation. Mumbai too is facing this crisis with good Samaritans helping in any way they can and NGOs trying their best to get medical aid for people who need it.

Anupam Kher Foundation in collaboration with Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani, (Bharat Forge, India), recently started an initiative called "Project Heal India". Today Project Heal India made a generous donation of 5 BiPAP machines and 5 Oxygen Concentrators to BMC for their brave Corona Warriors.

Through the project, the organization aims to provide critical life-saving equipment and other life-supporting devices to medical institutions and hospitals across India. The agenda of the organization is to ensure that help is provided wherever needed and with prompt action. Project Heal India has initiated various donations to different medical institutions of the country under its first leg of operations and aims at reaching out to more institutions for further support.