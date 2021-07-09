Anupam Kher Pens A Heartbreaking Note On The Kashmir Files Line Producer's Death By Suicide

Anupam Kher recently took to social media to mourn the loss of Sarahan, one of the line producers of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files who died by suicide. A heartbroken Kher shared that it was Sarahan's mother who texted him about her death.

Kher posted a heartbreaking message along with a picture and videos of Sarahan. He wrote, "This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown."

He further added, "She (Sarahan) was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother's birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom's blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother."

The Kashmir Files: Is Director Vivek Agnihotri In Trouble Because Of His Film?

Citing depression as the reason behind Sarahan's tragic demise, he continued in his post, "This depression really is effecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother #Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!!"

See his post.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned Sarahan's death and commented on Kher's post, "I am speechless. I remember you talking about her .ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏." Vardhan Puri wrote, "Shocking news Anupam sir Prayers for her peace." "🤍 ॐ शान्ति," read Esha Gupta's comment.

Asif Basra's Death: Vivek Agnihotri Says Late Actor Was A Bit Bitter About Bollywood

Speaking about The Kashmir Files, the film helmed by Vivek Agnihotri revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandit.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM