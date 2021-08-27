Anupam Kher Praises Priyanka Chopra As He Dines At Her Restaurant Sona In NYC

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account as he visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona, while in New York City. Kher shared several photos from the restaurant and also praised the global star.

The actor recently wrapped up shooting his 19th film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa also features Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj. Kher recently also shared a video of him celebrating the last day of the shoot with the cast and crew of the film.

While in NYC, he also visited Priyanka's restaurant. Sharing an old picture with Priyanka he wrote, "Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho."

Kher also shared photos along with pictures he took with the staff and the chef. He revealed that this was his first time dining at Sona. Priyanka also reacted to his post in the comments section and wrote, "Awww thank you Anupam sir! go glad u liked."

Take a look at the post,

For the unversed, earlier this year in March 2021, Priyanka opened doors to her Indian cuisine restaurant in New York called Sona. The restaurant reportedly features a delectable fusion of Indian street food and authentic dishes with unexpected combinations. Some of the dishes include Dahi Kachori, Kofta Korma, and Golgappa Shots, Crab Puri and Caviar.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in London busy shooting for Citadel by the Russo brothers. She recently announced her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.