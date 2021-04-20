Anupam Kher Recalls Sleeping On Railway Platform; Says ‘I Don't Wish Anyone The Tough Times I Had’

Actor Anupam Kher might have been active in the industry from the last three decades, but even today many youngsters are fans of his work. In his recent conversation with a media agency, when Kher was asked how he manages to relate with the young audiences, here's what the 66-year-old actor said...

He said, "I always see myself in the new people. That is why I understand them. I try to be kind and compassionate to them."

Recalling how his film journey started, Kher said that he came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor on June 3, 1981.

He further said, "This is a very dignified bald look. To come at a time in the early '80s, when half my hair was coming out from here and from there, and I was so thin that I could see through a keyhole with both my eyes! At that time, to dare to be an actor in cinema was unheard of."

While Kher made it big in Bollywood and did several films in the last three decades, initially, it wasn't an easy road for him to walk alone in Bollywood. However, his sheer hardwork paid off and today he's one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi Film Industry.

"What kept me going was that I was a gold medallist from drama school. I don't wish anyone the tough times I had, whether it was sleeping on the railway platform or not getting food. But now there are so many avenues- TV shows, casting offices, casting directors. Back then, it was unheard of. People would tell me, 'Why don't you become a writer or an assistant director? An actor? You don't have hair!'," recalled the Special 26 actor.

On a related note, recently, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor graced the jury panel of the BAFTA Breakthrough India Initiative, which selected 10 winners from the fields of television, films and games.

Speaking about the initiative, he said, "It is about talented Indian people who are recipients of this fellowship and award. That makes me feel proud, responsible and wonderful to be part of this jury."

