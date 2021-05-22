Anupam Kher Reveals Wife Kirron's Health Is Improving, Says 'She Is Holding Up Fine'

Anupam Kher recently opened up about his wife Kirron Kher's health, who recently was diagnosed with cancer. The actor said that the fight is tough but she is improving. He told a leading daily that the COVID-19 situation has made things "difficult" but they are getting through it.

Kher was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "Kirron's health is improving. It's a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can't go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health."

He added that "She is holding up fine" but there are days when she feels positive and then there are days when the "chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways." He concluded by adding that everyone is trying their best, "We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too. The doctors do their job, but you have to keep your mental state strong to get past such a difficult treatment. She's making every effort towards that, and so are we."

Anupam also revealed that his Hollywood Silver Linings Playbook, co-star Robert De Niro has reached out to him asking about Kirron. He said, "Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron's health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron's health every few days."

While Kirron has stayed away from the public eye during the pandemic, the actress stepped out with Anupam Kher to get vaccinated for COVID-19.