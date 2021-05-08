Anupam Kher Rubbishes Rumours About Kirron Kher's Health Condition; Requests 'Not To Spread Negative News'

After singer Lucky Ali, actress-politician Kirron Kher recently fell victim to death hoax. There were rumours circulating on social media that Kher who was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year, had passed away. Finally, her actor-husband Anupam Kher took to his Instagram page to refute these rumours.

He revealed that his wife Kirron is doing absolutely fine and requested everyone not to spread negative news. The Saaransh actor wrote, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe."

Have a look at his post.

Meanwhile, Kirron made her first appearance post her cancer diagnosis on Friday (May 7, 2021) when she stepped out with her family to get her second jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

Her husband Anupam Kher later took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of himself, Kirron, his mother and brother. He captioned them as, "We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated."

In April this year, Anupam Kher had opened up about his wife Kirron's cancer diagnosis in a statement that read, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

A few weeks ago, the veteran actor had shared an update on her health. He had said that while his wife Kirron's health is improving, there are some side-effects of the medicines that she has been taking for her ailment.