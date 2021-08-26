Anupam Kher's Anniversary Post For Wife Kirron Kher: It Has Been A Long Journey With All The Possible Emotions

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher complete 36 years of marital bliss today (August 26). On this occasion, the Karma actor took to his Instagram page to recall their journey as husband and wife and also shared a bunch of unseen black-and-white throwback pictures.

He captioned the photos as "Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! 😍🌺😍 @kirronkhermp."

Have a look.

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the film industry also dropped sweet messages for the couple on their wedding anniversary. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Happy Anniversary to you both." Soni Razdan's comment read, "Happy Anniversary dear @kirronkhermp and @anupampkher Here's wishing you many such more. Love to both of you. Still remember when you both came over all those years ago when we had just gotten married and we finished 2 bottles of champagne ... so many happy memories ! love always."

Sikander Kher, Kirron's son with her first husband Gautam Berry, also penned a sweet anniversary note that read, "Happy anniversary to these two people .. I think I've seen them somewhere.. to many more #Anniversary #Strangers #Family #Love."

In April this year, Anupam Kher had revealed that his wife Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer and has been taking chemotherapy sessions for the same. Later, he had shared an update on her health and said that she is on her road to recovery. The veteran actor often takes to social media to keep fans posted about Kirron's health.