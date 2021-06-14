Anupam Kher Shares Special Birthday Wish For Wife Kirron Kher, Anil Kapoor Adds, 'You Are Simply The Best'

Actor and politician Kirron Kher is celebrating her birthday today (June 14), marking her 69th birthday. On the special occasion, husband Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account and shared a series of unseen pictures of Kirron.

In his posts, the actress can be seen posing next to some of the world's biggest names including The Dalai Lama, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper and others. In the caption, Anupam Kher also wrote a special birthday note for his wife.

The post read, "Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you a long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Birthday #SpecialDay #14thJune #Family #MemberParliament #Actress #ColThakarSingh #DalaiLama #RobertDeNiro #BradleyCooper."

For the unversed, the Main Hoon Na actress was recently diagnosed with blood cancer. The actress recently had made a rare appearance on son Sikandar Kher's live video. In the live session she had said, "Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much."

Meanwhile, on Monday (June 14), Anil Kapoor also shared a special birthday wish for Kirron Kher. He shared a throwback photo with the actress and wrote, "Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here's to another fabulous year of life! You're simply the best! @kirronkhermp."

Take a look at the post,

Earlier this month, while sharing a health update, Kher had said that his wife is recovering well. "Kirron's health is improving. It's a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can't go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health," he told Hindustan Times.