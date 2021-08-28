Anupam Kher Wraps Up His 519th Film Shiv Shashtri Balboa, Calls It A Beautiful And Chaotic Journey

Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. The occasion was all the more special as the movie marked the veteran actor's 519th film. He shared a video wherein he shares a heartwarming message while sitting with the crew of his film.

Talking about the same, Anupam Kher can be seen sitting at the Rocky Steps with his team. He can be seen telling how he has wrapped Shiv Shastri Balboa that is his 519th film. The team can be seen cheering for the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi actor on completing this milestone.

Anupam Kher further adds that working on the film has been a beautiful and chaotic journey. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor further says that it was fantastic as it was chaotic. He adds that nothing should be smooth in life because smooth is boring. Lastly, the actor shouts 'Jai Ho' with his team. Take a look at the video.

Anupam Kher captioned the video stating, "Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth and support. I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon."

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress Neena Gupta who is also Anupam Kher's co-star in Shiv Shastri Balboa congratulated him on the comment section. Other celebs like Sonu Nigam, Hariharan and Gautam Gulati also congratulated him. Masoom actor Jugal Hansraj who will also be seen alongside Kher in the movie also congratulated him under the post. Talking about the film Shiv Shashtri Balboa, it has been helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

Earlier Anupam Kher also dined in actress Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in NYC. He shared an endearing video cheering for the chefs and the staff of the restaurant. Kher stated on his social media handle, "Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the best. Jai Ho."