Anurag Kashyap Is Jealous As Daughter Aaliyah Feeds Her American BF 'Pani Puri & Chole Bhature'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah recently returned to her Mumbai home. The star kid who had been studying in the US, is an avid social media user and also runs a YouTube channel. Her recent video shows Aaliyah treating her American boyfriend to some desi food.

In her recent vlog, Aaliyah said she had been away from her BF for five weeks and he had decided to visit her. After giving a tour of her room, Aaliyah picked up Shane Gregoire at the Mumbai airport. Aaliyah revealed that Shane will be staying with her and her father.

Anurag also made several cameos in the video, especially when Shane and Aaliyah were enjoying delicious meals. Aaliyah documented Shane's experience of eating an Indian meal for the first time, which featured homemade lentils, rice, paneer, and other dishes.

While the two enjoyed chole bhature and chats like samosa, bhel puri and pain puri, Anurag expressed that he was jealous that he couldn't join them. Anurag can be heard saying, "I can't have that due to my heart." Aaliyah asks him if he is jealous, to which the filmmaker promptly nodded.

For the unversed, the filmmaker had undergone an angioplasty in May 2021. Take a look at the video:

Notably, Aaliyah had revealed that she met Shane on a dating app and added, "I swiped on him first. So he liked me back and we spoke." She had also revealed in one of the videos that, she had made the first move when they meet after speaking for two months. The two have now been dating for almost a year.

Aaliyah is daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti got divorced in 2009, however, have continued to maintain cordial relations with each other and have co-parented Aaliyah.