Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Broke Down After Getting Trolled For Posting Pictures In Lingerie

While social media is a great platform to connect with people across the globe, one cannot ignore its dark side as well. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah recently opened up about how she was cyber-bullied for sharing pictures of herself in lingerie.

The young starlet posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she spoke about the immense hate she received for her bold pictures. Aaliyah revealed that she got called a 'prostitute', and even received rape and death threats.

Speaking about how she was subjected to unsavoury comments for her photos, Aaliyah revealed in her video, "People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a prostitute, DMing me and asking me what my 'rate' was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot."

Aaliyah opened up about how she deals with the hate on her social media page and said, "So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don't know. I'm sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t."

Explaining how the trolls took a toil on her mental health, Aaliyah said that she was initially "crying constantly," but soon realized that she should not get so affected by trolls hiding behind the veil of anonymity.

"I just realised that it doesn't matter because these are people hiding behind their phones and have nothing better to do. I honestly just block everyone. If there is anything even remotely negative on any of my social media, I just block them because I want my social media to be a positive place," she said in her video.

Aaliyah who is currently studying in the US, also revealed that she has no plans of joining the film industry. She said in her video, "The movies my dad makes aren't very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it's not like, 'Oh my God, it's Bollywood.' I don't get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it."

