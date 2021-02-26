Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Exposes Harassers Who Sent Rape Threats To Her Over Her Picture

In her latest Instagram post, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap exposed the online harassers, who sent rape threats to her over her lingerie photoshoot picture. In a long Instagram post, Aaliyah shared with her followers that she has never felt so frightened, and after receiving such vile messages, she also thought about deleting her Instagram page.

She wrote, "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram."

"I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other," added the 20-year-old.

In the same note, Aaliyah also called out the double standards of harassers and called them 'hypocrites'. She said that they love to pretend that they're on a moral high ground, but in reality, they are the ones promoting the rape culture that exists.

Aaliyah further lambasted the naysayers who were moral policing her about how to dress up, and said that it's her body and she will wear whatever she wants to.

Aaliyah's post received much love and support from her followers, and many lauded her for exposing the vile creatures of Instagram, who make many women feel unsafe on social media.

"I love you Aali! ❤️ more power to you?￰ﾟﾏﾼ proud of you for speaking up about this issue," commented a netizen.

"Stay strong aals, always with you," commented another user.

