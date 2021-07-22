Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah On MeToo Allegations Against Him: The Claims Bothered Me A Lot

Last year, Anurag Kashyap had found himself in the news for wrong reasons when an actress levelled MeToo allegations against him. She had claimed that the filmmaker had 'forced himself' on her around the time of the making of the film Bombay Velvet. On the other hand, Anurag had dismissed her allegations against him as 'baseless' and even issued a statement about the same.

Recently on Zoom's By Invite Only show, Anurag's daughter Aaliyah opened up on the MeToo allegations against her father and said that she was bothered by him being misrepresented.

Aaliyah who is a YouTube influencer revealed that her father has been deliberately trying to shield her from controversies as it aggravates her anxiety.

Speaking about the MeToo controversy that surrounded her father, Aaliyah said that while the hate didn't get to her, she was bothered by the misrepresentation of his character.

She said, "The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn't get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he's the biggest softy teddy bear you'll ever meet."

Aaliyah further added, "This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don't have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn't want it to make my anxiety worse."

The star kid often takes to her vlog to talk about her battle with mental health issues. She had earlier opened up on dealing with anxiety and depression.