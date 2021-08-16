Anurag Kashyap Shares Afghan Filmmaker Sahraa Karimi's Open Letter About 'Silence' Over Taliban's Entry

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday (August 16) shared a social media appeal from Sahraa Karimi, an Afghan filmmaker, who is the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation. Sahara in her open letter to the international film community asked to end its silence. She revealed a grim picture of the tragedy that the country is about to face.

Anurag took to his Instagram account and shared the open letter with a caption, "Pls share it far and wide..." Originally shared on Karimi's Twitter account, the letter talks about atrocities faced by the people of Afghanistan and urged everyone to spread her message widely.

Questioning the silence of international humanitarian organisations on the situation in Afghanistan, Karimi said, "We have grown accustomed to this silence, yet we know it is not fair. We know that this decision to abandon our people is wrong, that this hasty troop withdrawal is a betrayal of our people."

She also revealed the horrors the Taliban has been inflicting upon the people, from selling girls off as child brides to their fighters, gouging out the eyes of women who did not wear the "right" clothes, to assassinating members of the government.

Talking about the creative community she added, "If the Taliban takes over it will ban art. I and other filmmakers could be next on their hit list. They will strip away women's rights, we will be pushed to the shadows, to our homes, and our voices will be stifled into silence. Just in these few weeks, the Taliban have destroyed many schools and two million girls are now forced out of school."

Recently, a video of the filmmaker also went viral on Instagram in which she could be seen running amid a heightened activity on the street. The video was shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad on Twitter, confirming it the real state of the country.