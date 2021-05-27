    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty; Spokesperson Reveals Filmmaker Is Currently Recuperating

      By
      |

      Director-producer Anurag Kashyap recently underwent an angioplasty in a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of mild chest pain. His spokesperson confirmed the news to a tabloid and revealed that the filmmaker is currently recuperating.

      According to a report in Mid-day, the Bombay Velvet director decided to seek medical attention after he suffered from mild chest pain.

      anurag-kashyap-angioplasty

      The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Late last week, Anurag complained of discomfort and decided to get it checked at the earliest. An angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart. He was immediately admitted for surgery."

      Anurag Kashyap Reveals Ranveer Singh Was His Choice For Bombay Velvet; Studios Didn't Believe In HimAnurag Kashyap Reveals Ranveer Singh Was His Choice For Bombay Velvet; Studios Didn't Believe In Him

      Reportedly, Anurag underwent the procedure at a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. He has been advised a week's rest before hitting back to work. The filmmaker's spokesperson told the tabloid, "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating."

      Speaking about films, Anurag Kashyap is teaming up with Manmarziyaan actress Taapsee Pannu again for a sci-fi thriller titled Dobaaraa. The film marks the duo's third collaboration. Earlier, the director had revealed that Taapsee has given her best performance in this 'one of its kind thriller."

      Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Recalls Being Hospitalised For Severe Panic Attack; 'I Was Like I'm Dying'Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Recalls Being Hospitalised For Severe Panic Attack; 'I Was Like I'm Dying'

      The actress had also opened up about the film and said, "I only shot for 23 days for this film. It is not a dark film. It is not a regular Anurag Kashyap film." On the other hand, Anurag had said that his vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience.

      Comments
      Read more about: anurag kashyap dobaaraa bollywood
      Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 9:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 27, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X