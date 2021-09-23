Anushka Ranjan On Wedding Rumours With Aditya Seal: Will Talk About It When Things Are Concrete

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Student Of The Year 2 famed actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are set to tie the knot later this year. The two who have been dating for several years did not open up about the rumours until now.

Ranjan in an interview said that the reports of their wedding took her by surprise. Anushka told HT, "It took me by surprise to see that article. But, of course, when things are concrete, we would like to comment."

She also opened up about her relationship with Aditya, and said, "It has been an amazing learning experience. We come from different worlds and, as a human being, you need to widen your horizon. He showed me a world and a thought process that taught me a lot. They made me who I am today."

When asked if it bothers her when her personal life is in the news, Anushka said it's okay "as long as it is positive."

Aditya and Anushka are often spotted together at parties and events and often engage in PDA on social media. Anushka is best known as the sister of Akansha Ranjan, who is Alia Bhatt's close friend.

This is not the first time there have been engagement rumours going around about the two. Back in 2019 during the release of Indoo Ki Jawaani, Aditya laughed off the engagement rumours and said that they are currently focusing on their career.

"I really want to know who spread this. It came as news to me. I was like wait, what. I woke up in the morning and had a hearty laugh thinking what are people talking about! When I am totally focusing on my work, people are saying these things. It's funny, there's no absolutely no truth to it," he was quoted by Miss Malini.

On the work front, model-turned-actor Aditya Seal was recently seen in the web series The Empire alongside Kunal Kapoor and Drishti Dhami. He will be seen in Rocket Gang with Nikita Dutta, directed by Bosco Martis.