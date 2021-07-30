Anushka Sharma And Athiya Shetty Turn Photographers For Virat Kohli And KL Rahul In This Epic Picture

The speculations regarding actress Athiya Shetty accompanying rumoured beau and cricketer KL Rahul in England for the World Test Championship Series was doing the rounds for quite some time now. Their social media posts were further adding fuel to these rumours. However, now Rahul confirmed the same by sharing his latest post that features Athiya along with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Not only this, Anushka and Athiya have also turned photographers for their respective partners Virat and Rahul in the picture.

Talking about the same, KL Rahul's post has him along with Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav posing on a staircase. However, the second picture reveals that their partners are behind this badass picture. The second picture has Virat's wife Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul's rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty, Ishant's wife Pratima Singh and Umesh's wife Tanya Wadhwa working behind the lenses to get the perfect click of the men. By the looks of it, it seems that Athiya Shetty is the one who is clicking the picture of the squad. While Ishant's wife Pratima's Instagram story suggested that she clicked the picture of the ladies turning photographer for their partners. Rahul captioned the same stating, "Swipe Right." Take a look at the picture.

The fans went berserk with the post and poured in some love for the pictures. One of the fans wrote, "Respect To All The Bhabis For This." Some fans were wishing for a click featuring Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty for quite some time now and it looks their wish has been fulfilled by this picture. Earlier Rahul and Athiya were also spotted in Ishant Sharma's wife's social media post. Not only this, it seems that Athiya has struck a lovely friendship with Anushka during their stay in England. The two had turned photographers for each other recently.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been speculated to date for quite some time now. Even though the two have not admitted the same in the public glare, but their love boat sailing strong is quite evident with their social media posts with each other. Talking about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the two are currently in England along with their toddler daughter Vamika.