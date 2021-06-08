Anushka Sharma And Vamika Make An Appearance In AB De Villiers' Wife Danielle's Social Media Post

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika have accompanied Virat Kohli for the soon-to-be approaching World Test Championship Series in England. Anushka had also treated fans with a lovely picture of herself from the stadium recently. Now, much to the happiness of the fans, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers' wife Danielle shared a picture of Anushka and her daughter Vamika on her Instagram story.

Talking about the same, one of the fans asked Danielle if she hangs out with Anushka Sharma. On this, she was quick to share a picture with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress. The picture has both Danielle and Anushka standing together with their respective babies. The two have inevitably chosen to hide their baby's faces from the camera.

However, Vamika's tiny adorable legs are simply unmissable from the picture. Anushka can be seen sporting a white full-sleeved attire that she has paired up with blue jeans. Take a look at the same.

However, not only this, but Danielle de Villers also had the sweetest thing to say about Anushka Sharma. She said that Anushka is the loveliest and most kind-hearted people that she has met. Adding further about the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress, she said that they do not live in the same country but that she would like to think that they would soon live close to each other.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma had won the internet with her beautiful picture. It was later revealed that the picture was clicked by none other than her doting husband, Virat Kohli. The cricketer had gone down on his knees to turn photographer for his wife.

The picture has Anushka sporting her million-dollar smile as she poses against the backdrop of a stadium. She can be seen donning a loose sweatshirt and baggy pants. In her caption, she teased Virat that the 'do not bring your work home' policy will not be possible for him for the next few days. Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be producing the Netflix movie Qala. The movie will be helmed by Anvita Dutt. It will star Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and will also mark the acting debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.