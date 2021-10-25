Anushka Sharma And Kareena Kapoor Mourn The Demise Of Friends Actor James Michael Tyler

It is a sad day for all the fans of the cult TV show Friends after actor James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther on the show passed away on October 24 at the age of 59. The actor's manager Toni Benson revealed that he was battling prostate cancer since 2018 and succumbed to the illness on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute to the late actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a still from Friends wherein James Michael Tyler as Gunther can be seen having a conversation with Jennifer Aniston as Rachel. The show had Gunther's character have a huge crush on Rachel. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned the same with a heartbreak emoji. Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Anushka Sharma also mourned the demise of James Michael Tyler. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a news piece that spoke of the actor's passing away. She also captioned the same with a heartbreak emoji. Take a look at the post.

James Michael Tyler's manager also paid a tribute to him. Toni stated, "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures." James had made an appearance on Friends: The Reunion that took place earlier in the month of May this year.

The actor had appeared on the same via a video call and he had revealed that he could not attend the same physically due to his health issues. James Michael Tyler had further said, "It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly. I could not have imagined just a better experience. All these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It felt very, very special." James had added about him not revealing about his illness stating, "I didn't want it to be like 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer."