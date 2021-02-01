Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Name Their Daughter Vamika; Actress Says 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11, 2021. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the newborn. When 'Virushka' had announced the arrival of their child, the social media was flooded with name suggestions for baby Kohli.

Today, Anushka took to her Instagram page to reveal that she and Virat have named their daughter Vamika. For those wondering what this name means, it's one of the many names of Goddess Durga, who is considered the god of war, strength and protection.

Besides the name announcement, the Zero actress also shared a glimpse of her bundle of joy. In the picture shared by Anushka, we see Virat and the actress lovingly gazing at their tiny tot.

Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level!"

Speaking about how parenthood has changed their lives, she continued, "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️." The actress further expressed her gratitude towards fans for their love and good wishes, and added, "Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy 🤗."

Anushka's post received a lot of love from the netizens. Vaani Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoticon. "Vamika 💙 So Cute Name💕," commented an Instagram user. Another comment read, "Big love to you guys! Such exciting times. 💕."

Earlier, Virat and Anushka had issued a statement in which they had requested the paparazzi not to click their daughter's pictures because they want to protect her privacy. In an interview with Vogue magazine, the actress had said that they will keep things private, at least for a while.

"We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye. We don't plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it's a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It's hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through," the actress was quoted as saying.

