Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Raise The Target Of Their Fundraiser To Rs 11 Crore

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had launched their fundraiser a few days back that was aiming to provide oxygen concentrators in hospitals across the country. The couple themselves donated Rs 2 crore to the fundraiser whose target was to raise around Rs 4 crore. Now after reaching almost half or more of their expected goal, Anushka and Virat have raised the targeted goal of the fundraiser to Rs 11 crore.

Talking about the same, Anushka took to her social media handle to thank a foundation for their considerable donation to their fundraiser. She further announced the increasing target of their fundraiser. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor tweeted, "Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore." Take a look at her tweet.

Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.@PlayMPL @actgrants @ketto #InThisTogether #ActNow — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 12, 2021

Earlier Anushka had also revealed to her fans about her fundraiser crossing the Rs 5 crore mark. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor took to her Instagram story to share, "A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this milestone." The couple's fundraiser had also managed to complete half of their target amount within the first day of launching the same.

The COVID-19 relief fundraiser launched by Virat and Anushka will work towards providing oxygen concentrators and plants to hospitals across the country. It will further aim towards supplying the main medical equipment and vaccination facilities at the hospitals and COVID-19 centres. Earlier, the couple had released the video wherein they can be seen telling how their heart pains to see the frontline workers toil day and night amidst the COVID-19 second wave. They further said that their campaign will aim to support these workers.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor had captioned the same stating, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time."