Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Fundraiser Garners Rs 5 Crore For COVID-19 Relief Work

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had announced their fundraiser that will be aiming to raise Rs 7 crore for the COVID-19 relief work across the country. Now their fundraiser has almost completed half of their desired goal as it has already garnered Rs 5 crore. Anushka also took to her social media handle to inform her fans of the same.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress revealed in her Instagram story how the fundraiser has managed to raise Rs 5 crore. She further stated, "A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this milestone." Take a look at her post.

Anushka and Virat's fundraiser had also managed to complete half of their target amount within the first day of launching the same. The couple had contributed Rs 2 crore to the same. For the unversed, the donations garnered by the fundraiser will aim towards providing oxygen concentrators and plants to the hospitals across the country. The fundraiser will further aim towards supplying the main medical equipment and vaccination facilities at the hospitals and COVID-19 centres.

Earlier, the couple released the video wherein they can be seen telling how their heart pains to see the frontline workers toil day and night amidst the COVID-19 second wave. They both then go on to say that their campaign will aim to support these workers. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress captioned the video stating, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time." Take a look at the video shared by her.

On the work front, Virat Kohli was busy with the Indian Premier League that was eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 second wave. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will soon be producing the Netflix movie Qala. The film will star Tripti Dimri and will mark the debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil.