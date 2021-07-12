Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Share Cute Photos With Daughter Vamika; 'Happy 6 Months To Us'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl Vamika on January 11 this year. On Sunday (June 11), Anushka took to social media to share a bunch of pictures in which she and her hubby are seen sharing some happy moments with their doting daughter. The couple celebrated the tiny tot's six months birthday with a picnic in the park.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress captioned the clicks as, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️. Happy 6 months to us three 👨‍👩‍👧🥰😀."

In the pictures, Anushka is seen lying on a picnic mat with Vamika resting on top of her. The mother-daughter duo are all things cute. In another picture, Virat is seen holding Vamika and caressing her on a wide smile on his face. One can also see a cake decorated with all flowers for the special day. However in all the pictures, Anushka and Virat have made sure that Vamika's face isn't visible to the camera.

Have a look.

Earlier on Instagram, a fan had asked Virat, "What is the meaning of Vamika, how is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please." To this, the star cricketer had replied, "Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga," further adding, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

In an interview with Vogue India, Anushka had opened up on how she and Virat are going to share their responsibilities as new parents and said, "We don't see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it's important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that's the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat's case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."

Workwise, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.