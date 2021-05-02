Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli To Help People Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Couple To Share Details Soon

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday. However, the actress abstained from celebrating her birthday this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Now, a day after her birthday, Anushka made a post on her Instagram to thank her fans and friends for showering her with sweet birthday wishes. The Zero actress shared a video with a special message for everyone. Anushka then informed her followers that she and her husband Virat Kohli will soon start a new initiative to do their bit in the country's fight against COVID-19.

She also urged everyone to unite and support one another in the hour of crisis. Sharma said in her video, “Hi guys, I hope you’ll are safe. I just want to say a big thank you to you’ll, for all the Birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. But, in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right for me to celebrate my Birthday. But, I have seen your special messages to me. Now, I have an important message for you.”

Whilst opening up about her special message, Anushka mentioned that her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and she will share the details with their fans soon about their initiative very soon.

Anushka added, “I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share details soon so that you can also be a part of this movement. Remember, we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe. And, take care of yourself. Thank you.” Check out the post below: