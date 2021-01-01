Anushka Sharma Attacked With The Meanest Comments For Flaunting Her Bare Baby Bump

Anushka Was Attacked With The Meanest Comments...

@Pradeep Gupt: That was absolutely unwarranted if not follow have respect for indian traditions and values totally undecent.

@namenot_importantt: Bollywood actress @anushkasharma is such a selfish that she is earring money from her upcoming child. God bless you and your chlid @virat.kohli.

@pooojaa_93: Commercialisation of pregnancy... What can expect from today's world. Its all about how many brands they will get to endorse.

@Kapil Shyamsingh Bhotiya: Keep photo shoot personal plz it doesn't look good. I respect feeling of mother but don't express on social media. Many follow u n I don't think u have done is correct.

@hensi_vyas: Soo cheap and disgusting ever...all things are not for sale..please keep it to urself.

Are We Really Living In 2021?

Undoubtedly, the comments are downright disgusting, and we wonder why Anushka's photoshoot has irked some netizens. It's 2021, and we guess it's high time that people normalise pregnancy. After all, it's a beautiful feeling that women cherish in their lives, and they have all the rights to wear whatever they want.

We wish that all those netizens, who were quick to pass judgements on celebrities, could have more positive outlook towards women. On that note, we bring to some beautiful comments of netizens that make social media a lesser toxic place.

Kudos To Some Netizens Who Defended Anushka

@hebaashraf00: Take a bow @vogueindia this is by far the best shoot and cover you have ever done. Raising standards. I mean everything looks so raw, fresh and unconventionally beautiful. @anushkasharma

@ydrv_style: @anushkasharma you embrace your pregnancy with so much grace. Your eyes are filled with so much warmth, your smile shows how excited you are to see your little one and what's the best is that you make it so beautiful and natural. You are a true beauty💞🌸.

@Divaamani Ramnarine: Every mom does a photoshoot, stop hating just because hers is vogue and yours isn't!

Anushka Is Not The Only One Who Received Backlash Over Pregnancy

It's not the first time when an actress has faced the backlash during the pregnancy. Remember how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was shamed mercilessly for putting on weight after her delivery? Isn't it sad that we're so blinded by glamour of B-town celebrities that we forget, they are humans first!