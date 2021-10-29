Anushka Sharma Turns Whatsapp Uncle For Her Fans Due To This Hilarious Reason

Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai wherein she and her daughter Vamika had accompanied her husband Virat Kohli before the T20 World Cup series. Anushka has been treating her fans with some lovely pictures of the city on her social media handle for quite some time now. Due to this reason, the actress also hailed herself to be the Whatsapp Uncle for her fans.

Anushka Sharma has indirectly compared her social media activity to some uncles on Whatsapp. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has been sharing some delightful pictures of the city, the sunset and the sea, especially in the morning while wishing 'Good Morning' to her fans. Anushka shared a picturesque image of the city skyline. She further captioned the same stating, "I'm your Whatsapp Uncle wishing you Good Morning every day.'" Take a look at her post.

Earlier Anushka Sharma had shared an adorable picture with her daughter Vamika on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, earlier this month. Even though one cannot see the little munchkin's face, the sight of the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress cuddling up to her daughter was super adorable. Anushka captioned the same stating, "Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami." Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Anushka Sharma also won the internet by sharing a picture of her husband Virat Kohli looking down at their daughter Vamika in a playball pit. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had captioned the same stating, "My whole heart in one frame." In an earlier interview during one of the events of IPL 2021, Virat had spoken about parenting Vamika along with his wife.

The cricketer had revealed, "Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that's totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly." The couple welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021.