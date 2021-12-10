Anushka Sharma Confirms Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Are Her New Neighbours; 'Glad You Are Finally Married'

After months of speculations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally entered into marital bliss on Thursday (December 10). The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Bawara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

A few hours after their nuptials, Vicky and Katrina took to their respective social media handles to share the happy news with their fans. They shared the same post which read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️."

The photos went viral in no time on social media as fans gushed over the newly-wed couple. Besides them, many of their industry friends also congratulated them for their new journey. One amongst them was Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. She took to her Instagram story to pen a sweet note for Vicky and Katrina and even revealed that they will be her new neighbours.

The Zero actress wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."

She further added, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

Recently, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky have rented an apartment in the same sea-facing building where Anushka and her hubby Virat Kohli own two floors. As per an India Today report, Vicky and Katrina's new abode is 5000 sq feet ultra luxurious apartment. The couple will be shelling out Rs 8 lakh per month as rent.

Besides Anushka Sharma, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others also congratulated Vicky and Katrina on their wedding. Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities had kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by haldi and sangeet on December 8.