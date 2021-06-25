Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her New Haircut, Reveals She Had Post-Baby Hair Fall

Anushka Sharma recently took to her social media handle to flaunt her new haircut. The actress could be seen sporting a short wavy hairdo that is making her look even more adorable. Anushka shared some selfies to showcase her new hairstyle while donning a white attire paired with a yellow coloured jacket and some neckpieces.

Not only this, but the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress also revealed that she had hair fall after giving birth to her daughter Vamika. Anushka mentioned in her caption that experiencing the post-baby hair fall made her appreciate her haircut even more. Take a look at the post shared by the actress.

Not only this, but Anushka Sharma also thanked the hairstylist George Northwood for giving her this fabulous haircut. Apart from that, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also thanked actress Sonam Kapoor for connecting her to George for getting the haircut done. The actress' fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis, heaping praises on her.

Anushka Sharma Turns Cheerleader For Husband Virat Kohli As She Enjoys The Ind-Nz Match

Earlier on the occasion of Father's Day (June 20), Anushka Sharma had shared an endearing post praising her father Ajay Kumar Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli who has also been embracing fatherhood for their daughter Vamika to the fullest. She shared some delightful pictures of them on her social media account. In one of the pictures, Anushka can be seen posing with her father while they both are all smiles for the camera. She then went on to share an unseen picture with Virat wherein the Pari actress can also be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Goes On A Photo-Sharing Spree In Her Latest Quirky Post

Lastly, Anushka had also shared a beautiful picture of Virat Kohli posing with her father. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress captioned the same stating, "The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me.' Filled with bountiful love and grace. The best father's a daughter can have." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero. While the actress has been on a sabbatical from the big screen, she has been tasting success as a producer. After her last few production ventures like Bulbbul and Pataal Lok were a success, she will now be producing the Netflix movie Qala.