anushka-sharma-loses-her-cool-as-photographer-captures-her-sitting-in-balcony-with-virat-kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma isn't very pleased with paparazzi invading her privacy. She has clearly had enough. Now, the Zero actress took to Instagram and blasted a photographer for capturing her picture, sitting in the balcony with her husband Virat Kohli. Anushka shared the picture on her Instagram story and warned the paparazzi furiously. She wrote, "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!"

Anushka, who's expecting her first child with Virat, is often spotted in the city, mostly because of her doctor visits. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to keep herself fit and active during pregnancy. From practising yoga to working out on a treadmill, Anushka keeps motivating expecting mothers with her Instagram posts.

On a related note, recently, Anushka shared her experience about gracing pregnancy amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic and said, "It feels somewhat normal to stay indoors. But I have had to be a lot more careful. It was good to travel to Dubai and stay in a secure bubble-probably the safest in the world at that time- but yes, I'm only seeing my parents now, and I haven't met my friends for the longest time."

Anushka further praised her women tribe and said that she is connecting with people that she never thought she would.

"Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out. I do have friends who have babies, but they don't live in Mumbai, so being able to discuss things-the overwhelming emotions, whether I'm behaving normal or hormonal... For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it's really underrated, that 'sisterhood'," added Sharma.

With respect to work, Anushka hasn't signed any film yet, but is expected to bounce back once she delivers her baby, and gets comfortable with balancing both work and films.

