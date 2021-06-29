    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anushka Sharma Puts Her Maternity Clothes For Sale For The Environment

      By
      |

      Anushka Sharma is a self-confessed environmentalist and never fails to do her bit or promote awareness for the conservation of the environment. Her latest step towards the same involves putting her maternity clothes for sale to promote circular fashion. The term circular fashion means recycling or circulating clothes till they are usable. After the clothes are reused to their maximum, they can be safely discarded without damaging the environment.

      Anushka-Sharma

      According to a news report in Etimes, Anushka Sharma has collaborated with a maternal health foundation called SNEHA for the same with the cause of saving water. Speaking to the publication about the same, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress said, "This is a very simple way that each of us can live kinder lives. By sharing pieces back into the circular fashion system and shopping preloved, we have a huge positive impact on the environment. During my pregnancy, I thought this phase in our lives is uniquely suited to participate in the circular economy. So I hope we can kickstart this ecosystem together."

      Anushka Sharma Goes On A Photo-Sharing Spree In Her Latest Quirky PostAnushka Sharma Goes On A Photo-Sharing Spree In Her Latest Quirky Post

      The revenue generated by the sale of Anushka Sharma's maternity attires will go to the foundation and will contribute to saving 2.5 lakh litres of water. Speaking further about the same, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said, "For instance, if even just 1 per cent of pregnant women in urban India bought one piece of preloved maternity clothing over newly manufactured, each year we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years. This is a way in which a small action of each individual can make a real difference."

      Anushka Sharma's Sister-In-Law Releases Statement After Her Reply On Vamika's Looks Creates A StirAnushka Sharma's Sister-In-Law Releases Statement After Her Reply On Vamika's Looks Creates A Stir

      Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been sharing several pictures from England wherein she had accompanied her husband for the World Test Championship Series. Recently, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared an adorable picture wherein she and Virat can be seen binging on some breakfast. She captioned the same stating, "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious." Take a look.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

      On the work front, Anushka will be producing the Netflix movie Qala. The film will be helmed by Anvita Dutt. It will be starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and will mark the acting debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 11:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 29, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X