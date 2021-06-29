Anushka Sharma Puts Her Maternity Clothes For Sale For The Environment

Anushka Sharma is a self-confessed environmentalist and never fails to do her bit or promote awareness for the conservation of the environment. Her latest step towards the same involves putting her maternity clothes for sale to promote circular fashion. The term circular fashion means recycling or circulating clothes till they are usable. After the clothes are reused to their maximum, they can be safely discarded without damaging the environment.

According to a news report in Etimes, Anushka Sharma has collaborated with a maternal health foundation called SNEHA for the same with the cause of saving water. Speaking to the publication about the same, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress said, "This is a very simple way that each of us can live kinder lives. By sharing pieces back into the circular fashion system and shopping preloved, we have a huge positive impact on the environment. During my pregnancy, I thought this phase in our lives is uniquely suited to participate in the circular economy. So I hope we can kickstart this ecosystem together."

The revenue generated by the sale of Anushka Sharma's maternity attires will go to the foundation and will contribute to saving 2.5 lakh litres of water. Speaking further about the same, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said, "For instance, if even just 1 per cent of pregnant women in urban India bought one piece of preloved maternity clothing over newly manufactured, each year we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years. This is a way in which a small action of each individual can make a real difference."

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been sharing several pictures from England wherein she had accompanied her husband for the World Test Championship Series. Recently, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared an adorable picture wherein she and Virat can be seen binging on some breakfast. She captioned the same stating, "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious." Take a look.

On the work front, Anushka will be producing the Netflix movie Qala. The film will be helmed by Anvita Dutt. It will be starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and will mark the acting debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.