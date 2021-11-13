Anushka Sharma Recalls Being Worried About Hating Her Body About Giving Birth To Vamika

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma has opened up on how women are expected to live up to the societal beauty standards before pregnancy and after giving birth. The actress and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their firstborn, daughter Vamika in January this year.

Anushka who graced the latest cover of Grazia magazine also gave an interview to the same publication wherein she admitted that she was worried about hating her body after giving birth to Vamika.

The actress was quoted as saying, "Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that's thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they've had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking - am I going to hate my body?"

She recalled having a conversation with Virat on this topic while showing him a bunch of her old pictures, adding that she is comfortable in her skin now, when her body is 'not as toned' as it was before.

Anushka told Grazia magazine, "My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that 'perfect body'. I've realised that it's a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look. I remember showing Virat some old photos of mine, and talking about how nice I looked back then and he said, 'You know, this is what you do. You look at these pictures in hindsight and say you were looking so nice. But when I tell you in the moment that it's a great picture, you say aah it's okay."

She further added that she no longer scrutinises her pictures the way she used to and has embraced the way she looks. Anushka said that she does not want her daughter to feel that 'sense of lacking' that women are made to feel.

Workwise, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif's 2018 film Zero.While she is yet to announce her next acting project, she is currently busy with her brand endorsements and photoshoots.