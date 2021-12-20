Anushka Sharma Thanks Paparazzi For Not Sharing Vamika's Pics, Wants Her To Live Her Life Freely

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who welcomed daughter Vamika, earlier this year have thanked paparazzi and fans for not using the photo of daughter Vamika. Recently Anushka and Vamkia left for South Africa with Virat as team India is gearing up for a series. In light of the public event, the couple took to their Instagram account and repeated their request to keep the child away from the spotlight.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Year Anniversary: Actress Shares Unseen Goofy Pics

Anushka and Virat wrote on Instagram, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward."

Reiterating their request once again, they added, "We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Virat Kohli Asks Paparazzi Not To Click Vamika's Pictures As He Travels To South Africa With Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child together in January 2021. At the time also they two had issued a statement requesting paparazzi to respect their privacy. The couple recently celebrated four year wedding anniversary with a post of goofy and adorable candid moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is gearing up for the release of Qala, under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. The film stars Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, alongside Mai and Sakshi Tanwar. Anushka is yet to announce her acting project.