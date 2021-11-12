Anushka Sharma Reveals She Was Initially Afraid Of Becoming A Mother; 'Today I Find Myself Stronger, Braver'

Last year, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli left everyone pleasantly surprised when they announced that they are all set to welcome their first born. The couple were blessed with a baby girl Vamika in January this year.

Since then, Anushka have been keeping low-key and is making sure that she keeps her family life as private as possible, though occassionally she gives fans a tiny glimpse of her baby girl without revealing her face.

Anushka Sharma Shares An Adorable Photo Of Virat Kohli & Daughter Vamika, Says 'My Whole Heart In One Frame'

In her latest interview with Vogue magazine, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has talked about embracing motherhood. Anushka revealed that she really wanted to have a baby shower but couldn't because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

"I really wanted a baby shower. I was even willing to throw one for myself. But to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend was hectic and I didn't want to put my friends through that. So I ended up having a small ceremony at home, with my immediate family in attendance," Anushka told the magazine.

Anushka Sharma Turns Whatsapp Uncle For Her Fans Due To This Hilarious Reason

The actress also spoke candidly about her pregnancy phase and said that her first trimester was awful. She added that it was nice to have her husband Virat by her side and be her cheerleader.

Anushka said, "One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn't playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn't have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

In the same interview, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star also revealed that she was initially afraid of becoming a mother and kept wondering if she wouldn't like being a mother. However ever since she has had Vamika, she feels that she has grown a lot as a person.

Elaborating on it, Anushka mentioned, "When you're completely responsible for an individual who's dependent on you, you don't have time to dwell on less important things. When Virat and I look back on the moments or situations that worried us, they feel so trivial in comparison. Today, I find myself stronger, braver, and more sure of myself, way more than I've ever been. I'm making better decisions because a lot of the riff-raff has been cleared out."

Workwise, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.