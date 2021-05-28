Is Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Sharma Dating Bulbbul Actress Tripti Dimri?

It seems that sparks have been flying between Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma and actress Tripti Dimri. For the unversed, Tripti had essayed the female protagonist in the movie Bulbbul that was produced by Anushka and Karnesh's production house Clean Slate Filmz. The two had met and had started bonding on the sets of the movie.

According to a news report in The Times Of India, Karnesh and Tripti had continued to stay in touch after the release of the movie. However, soon the closeness culminated into a budding romance and even their close friends are aware of the same. Not only this, but Anushka Sharma had earlier shared a picture with her brother and Tripti on her Instagram story, tagging it as 'Major Missing' that had further fuelled these rumours.

However, neither Karnesh Sharma nor Tripti Dimri has broken their silence on the same. Tripti will now once again star in the movie Qala that will be bankrolled by Karnesh and Anushka's production house. The movie will also star Swastika Mukherjee and will mark the Bollywood debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. The movie has been helmed by Anvita Dutt who had also directed Bulbbul and will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix.

On the work front, Tripti was also seen in the 2018 movie Laila Majnu that had marked her debut in the film industry. The film also starred Avinash Tiwary in the lead role and was directed by Sajid Ali who is the younger brother of Imtiaz Ali. The film was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

Tripti may have some interesting line of movies ahead in her kitty. She has been reportedly approached to play the main female lead in director Sharan Sharma's next. Apart from that, Tripti Dimri may also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal. Tripti is rumoured to be the second female lead in the movie along with Parineeti Chopra.

A news report in Filmfare quoted a source that revealed, "Some big and popular names had auditioned for this role. Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for the movie but the makers were quite impressed with Tripti's work and audition tape. They thought she would bring that freshness to the character and a young appeal."