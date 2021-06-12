Anushka Sharma's Sister-In-Law On Who Vamika Looks Like- Virat Or Anushka?

That Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wish to keep their daughter Vamika out of the media glare is known to all. However, their die-hard fans still have a lingering curiosity to know more about the little munchkin. Recently, the fans of the couple bombarded some questions to Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra who had conducted a chat session on her Instagram handle. One of the fans asked her if she had met Vamika yet and whom did she look like out of Anushka and Virat.

Bhawna replied to the question but remained tight-lipped about Vamika's physical attributes. However, she said that she has met Vamika and further called her an angel in her reply. Bhawna was also asked about her relationship with her sisters-in-law that also includes Anushka Sharma. To this, she said, "They are both awesome, love them."

Anushka and her daughter have accompanied Virat Kohli in England for the World Test Championship. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has also been sharing some pictures from her current stay in England with her husband and daughter. She had made an appearance in cricketer AB de Villiers' wife Danielle's Instagram story. Anushka could be seen posing with Danielle along with Vamika whose face was kept hidden in the picture.

Danielle had some sweetest things to say about the actress. She said that Anushka is the loveliest and most kind-hearted person that she has met. Adding further about the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, she said that they do not live in the same country but that she would like to think that they would soon live close to each other.

Apart from this, Anushka's husband Virat Kohli was also asked by a fan when will the fans see Vamika's picture on social media. The fan had also asked the meaning of their daughter's name to which the cricketer was quick to reply. He stated, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021. The couple has since then been enjoying their current phase of parenthood. The two have also requested privacy from the media when it comes to their daughter.