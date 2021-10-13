Anushka Sharma Shares A Beautiful Message For Daughter Vamika On Ashtami, See Pic

Anushka Sharma, the popular actress is now winning the internet with her special post dedicated for her daughter Vamika. The actress recently treated her fans with a super adorable still with Vamika on her official pages. Along with picture, Anushka Sharma also shared a beautiful message for her daughter on the special occasion of Durga Ashtami.

"Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika ❤️ Happy Ashtami ❤️," wrote the actress in her post. In the cute picture, Anushka Sharma is seen cuddling with her little daughter.

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli's fans and the actress's friends from the film industry are currently going gaga over the adorable picture. Several renowned faces of Bollywood including Suneil Shetty, Tahira Kashyap, Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and others showered the mommy-daughter duo with love on the comments section of Anushka's post.

Coming back to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the much-loved couple tied the knot after a long courtship, on December 11, 2017. The wedding was a private affair, which was only attended by the family members and close friends of the couple. Later, the Anushka and Virat celebrated their union with two lavish receptions held in Mumbai and Delhi. Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Star Alongside Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Spirit?

Pooja Hegde Says There Are Some Films That Are Made For Theatrical Experience

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2018-released movie Zero, in which she played the lead role along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka Sharma, who is on a break from acting, is still highly active in her film production career. She produced several acclaimed projects including the web series Paatal Lok and the OTT film Bulbbul.