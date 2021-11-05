Anushka Sharma Shares A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Husband Virat Kohli, Lauds His Courage

Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming birthday wish for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress shared a heartfelt message wherein she was all praise for his courage and honesty. Anushka also shared a beautiful picture of herself posing with him.

Talking about the picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen giving Virat Kohli a warm embrace in the picture. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looks pretty in traditional yellow attire that she has paired up with a Bindi and dangler earrings. Virat on the other hand looks dapper in a white kurta.

BCCI's Tweet On Anushka Sharma Playing Cricket Goes Viral; Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

Anushka Sharma then captioned the same with a hard-hitting message for Virat Kohli. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress wrote, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. A courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh and Happy Birthday cuteness." Take a look at the post shared by the actress.

Anushka Sharma Turns Whatsapp Uncle For Her Fans Due To This Hilarious Reason

Virat Kohli was quick to reply with an endearing reply to his wife Anushka Sharma's birthday post for him. The cricketer wrote, "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to God every day for us being together my love. I love you." Apart from these, celebs like Suniel Shetty, Seema Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Zoya Akhtar, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza and Abhishek Banerjee also showered some love on the post. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress' post came after Virat and the Indian Cricket Team faced a tough time after losing matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup and were thus subjected to some harsh criticisms.