International Women’s Day: Anushka Sharma Shares Tribute For All The Mothers With Throwback Picture

Anushka Sharma recently shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of International Women's Day today. Her post was a tribute to all the mothers on this special day. The actor shared a beautiful throwback picture with her own mother to mark the day.

Talking about the same, the picture has a little Anushka Sharma cutting a cake with the help of her mother, Ashima Sharma. The picture presumably must have been taken from the actor's birthday party. Anushka is looking super cute in pink attire while she is sporting her elated smile. Along with the same, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also shared a lovely message for all the mothers on the occasion of International Women's Day. The actor who herself embraced motherhood recently, called all the mothers 'the ones through whom we have all come to be.' Her caption read as, "Let's celebrate the strong ones, the silently resilient ones, the ones who break themselves down to become better, more aware nurturers. The ones through whom we have all come to be. The mothers! #HappyWomensDay." Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Apart from that, Anushka Sharma's husband and cricketer Virat Kohli also had a heartfelt post dedicated to her and their daughter Vamika on the occasion of International Women's Day. Virat shared a picture of Anushka cuddling their daughter in an endearing manner. He shared a message along with the post wherein he lauded the strength of a woman. His caption for the same read as, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world." Take a look at the delightful post.

