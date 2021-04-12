Anushka Sharma Has THIS Question About 'Happy Monday’ On Her Latest Post

Anushka Sharma is quite active on her social media handle and often shares some fun glimpses of her professional and personal life. The actor recently shared one of her pictures from a photoshoot. However, it was the quirky caption for the same that was unmissable on her post.

Talking about the same, Anushka shared a lovely picture of herself from the photoshoot on her social media account. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor can be seen sporting an aquamarine coloured sleeveless top that she paired up with dark blue coloured pants and yellow sports shoes. She completed the look with red long earrings and her hair tied to a neat ponytail. The actor could be seen flaunting her million-dollar laughter in the delightful candid click.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor captioned the post stating, "Is happy Monday an oxymoron?" along with thinking and a wink emoji. Even though a 'happy Monday' looks like quite a contradictory statement but Anushka's endearing post may surely make one's monotonous Monday brighter. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently won the internet by sharing an adorable video with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The video was from one of their photoshoots together and had the Band Baaja Baaraat actor trying to lift her husband from the back. Anushka also proves to be successful in doing so which leaves her husband mighty impressed by her strength. Needless to say, the video melted the hearts of their 'Virushka' fans all over again. Take a look at the video shared by the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor.

On the work front, Anushka will soon be producing the Netflix film Qala. The actor-producer took to her social media handle to share the BTS video of the movie. The movie will be helmed by Anvita Dutt and will star Tripti Dimri and will also mark the acting debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. The film will also mark Anushka's second collaboration with both Tripti and Anvita as her earlier produced movie Bulbbul had also starred Tripti and was directed by Anvita.